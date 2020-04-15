Mutare man rapes daughter (13)

A 50-YEAR-OLD Mutare man allegedly repeatedly raped his 13-year-old daughter for over six months, a local magistrate heard yesterday.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Mutare magistrate Tendai Mahwe did not ask the accused to plead and remanded him in custody to April 23, 2020.

He is being charged with rape as well as indecent assault as defined in the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Prosecutor Nomathemba Sayi told the court that the man sent his wife back to her parents in August 2019 after she developed mental problems.

The accused person then became the sole custodian of the daughter who he repeatedly raped from August last year to January this year.

Her elder sister took her away for three months, but the man took her back last month and continued abusing her.

The abuses allegedly stopped when the sister moved in to stay with her a few weeks later.

The matter came to light recently after the girl complained of abdominal pain and sores on her privates, which forced her to disclose that she was being abused by her father.

She was then escorted to make a police report and was referred to Mutare Provincial Hospital for medical examination, leading to the arrest of the man.

