Mutare former town clerk in fraud storm

Former Mutare town clerk Obert Muzawazi was arrested last week on fraud charges after he reportedly duped desperate homeseekers by selling them non-existent stands.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Muzawazi, who resigned in 2016 under pressure over abuse of office allegations, appeared before Mutare magistrate Tendai Mahwe on Saturday last week facing fraud charges.

He was arraigned before the court with his alleged accomplice former Mutare North aspiring MP Asham Mujuru and were granted $1 000 bail each.

The two, who are denying the allegations, will appear for trial on April 22.

Muzawazi reportedly committed most of the offences when he was still at the helm at the local authority.

It is the State’s case that Muzawazi sold several residential stands to many desperate homeseekers under unclear circumstances during and after his tenure in office.

Brenda Rupiya is one of the homeseekers who allegedly paid for a residential stand in Dangamvura suburb, a deal that never materialised.

Mujuru reportedly collected $3 000 on behalf of Muzawazi from Rupiya.

It is the State’s case that Rupiya recently visited council to make levy payments and found out that her name was not in the council’s electronic database. She reported the matter to the police, leading to Muzawazi and Mujuru’s arrest.

Muzawazi has been arrested several times for abuse of office since his resignation.

Before his resignation, Mutare residents demonstrated at Town House demanding his resignation over corruption allegations.