Murewa COVID-19 centre operates without thermometers

MUSAMI Mission Hospital in Murewa is operating without infra-red thermometers for use on COVID-19 suspected patients, jeopardising efforts at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Officials at the Catholic Church-run hospital revealed this when Zanu PF Mashonaland East youth leaders toured the facility on Friday and donated sanitisers.

Ruvimbo Panganayi, a medical doctor at the hospital, told the delegation that they were operating without infra-red thermometers, among other important gadgets.

“We do not have infra-red thermometers at this centre and this puts health workers at risk when dealing with the coronavirus disease. There is also need for personal protective equipment. This institution is not a profit-making business and we thank our leader Father (Euginio) Phiri for sourcing all that is needed here,” she said.

According to Panganayi, an infra-red thermometer costs around US$100.

Musami Mission Hospital was picked by government as one of the isolation facilities in the province together with Nyamapanda Border Post, Chivhu Hospital, All Souls Mission Hospital and Marondera Provincial Hospital, among others.

Speaking after handing over the sanitisers, Zanu PF provincial youth leader Kelvin Mutsvairo called upon all Zimbabweans to donate towards the fight against COVID-19.

“I urge all Zimbabwean citizens to complement government efforts in fighting this pandemic. We have medical centres that need help through donations of sanitisers, gloves and face masks among other things. We are happy that the Zanu PF youth league has come up with something noble through donating to Musami Mission Hospital,” he said.

The province has since recorded four positive cases in Zimre Park, Ruwa with two of the victims having already recovered from the deadly disease.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw