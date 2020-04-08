MultiChoice launches online masterclasses

THE MultiChoice Talent Factory has launched a series of online masterclasses on its portal, offering exclusive access to practical skills workshops led by film and television experts.

BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

MultiChoice Zimbabwe spokesperson Liz Dziva said the online masterclasses began on March 30, offering a boost to filmmakers during this lockdown period in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“First up in the offering is Produce Like a ‘Pro’, a 20-module masterclass on production from pre to post,” she said.

“Anyone who missed out on the live MTF masterclasses in Zimbabwe in February will be able to catch up with these modules, recorded to watch from home or, indeed, anywhere. The Produce Like a ‘Pro’ series fills an industry need for easier access to training material, tutorials and related templates.”

The masterclasses are available to the 25 000 registered users with a profile on the MTF portal and newcomers are encouraged to register as soon as they wish to gain access to this free online facility for professionals.

“The recorded masterclasses have been filmed and packaged by MTF students from the MTF academies in Lagos, Nairobi and Lusaka, supported by leading industry experts including Tunde Kelani, Christian Epps and Steve Gukas,” Dziva said.

Produce Like a “Pro” aims to break down barriers to accessing industry information, helping ensure that knowledge and experience is passed on to the next generation of African storytellers.

The series also complements recorded masterclasses that address industry concerns, such as accessibility, opportunity, and quality in local productions.

The MTF portal was launched in March 2019 as the third touch point of MultiChoice Africa’s ground-breaking MTF initiative, providing a pan-African film and television digital marketplace for information sharing in all related areas for Africa’s creative industry.

The MTF portal offers open, cost-free access to film creatives across Africa, who can showcase their talent, access opportunities, stay up to date with industry news and expand their industry networks.

The current total of 25 000 registered profiles is expected to grow with the launch of the online masterclasses.

The portal is complemented by the three MTF academies providing ongoing training to students from across Africa, including the Lusaka academy that hosts learners from southern Africa, including Zimbabwe, and live MTF masterclasses hosted in various countries from time to time.

The MTF portal is supported by various MultiChoice Africa partners, including Dolby, the New York Film Academy, Avid through JASCO Broadcast Solutions, Nihilent and other international and local industry organisations.

Interested creatives can join the social media conversation and are encouraged to say which module or masterclass was the most valuable or interesting, or can submit a content wishlist for future masterclasses.