MP in door-to-door food deliveries

ZANU PF Chimanimani West MP Nokhutula Matsikenyeri is making door-to-door deliveries of food aid to stop people from gathering and spreading the deadly coronavirus.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

The legislator has already engaged traditional leaders in the constituency to help in the awareness campaigns of the deadly virus which has killed close to 80 000 people globally.

“l am providing fuel so that we transport grain in my constituency to various people. This week we have already distributed grain in Gudyanga area and ward 8 in my constituency, respectively,” she said yesterday.

“In some situations, we are making door-to-door deliveries of food which is coming from the Social Welfare Department but in some situations we are delivering the food aid at a central point whereby we will be monitoring social distancing,” she said.

“I don’t want our people to die of hunger and as MPs; we should be seen playing a role. We are doing the distribution fairly despite the political affiliation,” she said.

“Although we are encouraging self-isolation, we are doing awareness campaigns on the oronavirus in the constituency. My councillors have approached traditional leaders who then dispatch information to their subjects on how to prevent contracting the virus.