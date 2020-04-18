Mnangagwa to address nation as lockdown questions linger

President Emmerson Mnangagwa will make a televised address on the country’s 40th Independence Day.

According to the deputy chief secretary to the President and Cabinet, who is also Presidential spokesperson, George Charamba, this move was part of the measures taken by government to curb further spread of COVID-19.

“The address will be broadcast from State House so he will reach Zimbabweans through television and other media platforms,” Charamba said.

Zimbabwe’s lockdown is due to end on Sunday, but so far there has been radio silence on what will happen next.

Other countries in the region such Namibia and South Africa have extended their respective lockdowns, but Zimbabwe is yet to say whether it will stop its own, extend it as it is or modify it.

Meanwhile, addressing journalists early this week during a tour of the city of Gweru, President Mnangagwa called for unity and said the country had made great strides in the 40 years.

The President also shared on the liberation struggle.

“All what we need to do is to be united and be focused to make sure that the resources of our country are exploited to develop, modernise our country and upgrade the life standards of our people. Yes, there are things like climate change, which has affected us, the consecutive droughts are also a challenge and currently of course as a result of COVID-19, we are suffering both economically and socially and it’s a back-draw,” President Mnangagwa said.

“But it’s not only Zimbabwe, the effect of COV- ID-19 is worldwide, we have to do our best.

“Primarily, what is most important is that we preserve lives because if we lose lives, we will never resurrect them but if we have problems with the economy, we can always reconstruct the economy and grow it again.”

