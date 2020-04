Matter of fact: Ex-minister’s mother succumbs to COVID-19

In a story titled: Ex-minister’s mother succumbs to COVID-19, we inadvertently stated that Gogo Nguni was in the United Kingdom for the past two months. It has come to our attention that she has never been to the UK in the last Decade. We sincerely apologise to the Nguni family, relatives and friends for the error. -Editor

