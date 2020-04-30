Masiyiwa tops Gates, Zuckerberg on Facebook influentials list

ZIMBABWE’S richest man, telecommunications mogul, Strive Masiyiwa, was the leading influencer among business leaders on Facebook in the week ended April 19, 2020 beating the world’s second wealthiest man, Bill Gates, at number seven.

TATIRA ZWINOIRA

This was revealed in the Facebook owned, CrowdTangle, a leading content discovery and social monitoring platform for publishers and brands.

Though Masiyiwa’s wealth at US$1,2 billion is but a tiny fraction of Gates US$106,1 billion, both valued by American business magazine Forbes, the former’s recent activity seeking out COVID-19 relief for Zimbabwe and Africa has edged the latter as an influencer among business leaders.

More recently, on Tuesday, Masiyiwa took to Facebook to call for increased humanitarian aid for Zimbabwe due to numerous crises over the last 20 years, including droughts, bus disasters, Cyclone Idai, two Cholera outbreaks, and COVID-19.

In his empathetic plea, Masiyiwa said: “Alas, we are just private citizens, and our small efforts are just not enough. This particular crisis is just too big. We need help. We are deeply concerned about the potential loss of life, if international aid does not come quickly, especially to address the needs of this pandemic. I would like to respectfully make a suggestion.”

In his post he admitted consulting with experts from the United Nations, International Monetary Fund, World Bank, the European Union, and even the United States government seeking out international aid.

Other notable global business leaders that Masiyiwa overtook in terms of influencers include Facebook founder and chief executive officer, Mark Zuckerberg, who was second on the list and British billionaire Richard Branson who was sixth.

