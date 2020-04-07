Mash East clears 66 suspected COVID-19 cases

SIXTY-SIX people who were under COVID-19 surveillance have been cleared after completing the 21-day quarantine period in Mashonaland East province.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

A statement from the provincial medical director’s office said the people did not exhibit coronavirus symptoms during the surveillance period.

“The cases currently under surveillance in the province is 93. Sixty-six have completed the 21 days surveillance period without development of COVID-19 symptoms and 26 have since returned to countries where they came from. The province has 11 cases that are lost to follow up. The number of contacts to the positive cases has risen from 18 to 21,” the statement read.

The province has four people all from Ruwa being treated for the deadly virus. Zimbabwe has recorded nine confirmed cases and one death.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week declared a national 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“The province has a total of 31 suspected being tested. A total of 20 specimen tested negative and seven specimen test results are pending,” the statement read.

Of the 31 tested cases, Marondera tops the list with 14, followed by Goromonzi with 11.