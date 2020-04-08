Marowa revels in brand ambassadorship

GOSPEL songbird Olinda Marowa , who is currently the brand ambassador for Vaka Building Materials and Hardware, said the endorsement had enhanced her self-confidence.

BY CHELSEA MUSAFARE

The musician, who has spread her wings by venturing into cosmetics and is set to launch a new perfume brand called Daiges, said being a brand ambassador made her feel honoured.

“I am so glad to be taking the ambassadorial role for Vaka Building Materials and Hardware. To me, it means a lot, especially being honoured by such a big company. It has given me confidence that my brand has been visible,” she said.

Marowa attributed her success to hard work and prayer.

The two-year partnership has seen the artiste featuring in the company’s brand and product communication campaigns as well as awards and adverts.

“As the brand ambassador, I am responsible for making the company reach out to people and get known more. This I do by ensuring I advertise the brand on my social media platforms and encourage people to visit the company’s website where they get more information,” Marowa said.

“When they do their raffle draws where individuals get gifts, I will attend and assist with presenting the gifts and encourage people to keep purchasing the products.”

Vaka Building Materials and Hardware is a building materials and hardware supplier for all Zimbabweans locally and in the diaspora since its establishment in 2014.