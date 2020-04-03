‘Lockdown a wake-up call for artistes’

TOP gospel artiste Mathias Mhere yesterday said the 21-day lockdown effected by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday in a bid to curb the spread of the virulent coronavirus (COVID-19) had provided a learning curve for artistes to make hay while the sun shines.

BY PHILLIP CHIDAVAENZI

Mhere said Easter Holiday was usually a busy season for gospel artistes and he was set to perform in Harare, Beitbridge and Masvingo during the global Christian commemoration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, but all the shows had to be cancelled.

“The lockdown has affected us in a big way because we had shows lined up for Easter cancelled and we can’t work. We are stuck at home. You can’t even record a coronavirus song; you can’t do it,” he said.

“During the Easter period, I had four shows; two in Harare, one in Beitbridge and another in Masvingo.”

The musician, however, admitted that the lockdown was necessary as it was important to halt the spread of COVID-19

“But these are good measures to stop the spread of the disease. It came unexpectedly, but it has affected us businesswise,” he said.

Mhere highlighted that the development had shown that it was important for artistes to have tangible investments to cover their backs during such trying times.

“An artiste should be focused, consider tomorrow and invest in tangible things,” he said. “If we don’t invest, we may end up with no homes, and leave a bad legacy for our families.”

Meanwhile, sultry songbird and fashionista, Cindy Munyavi, said it was important not just for artistes but everyone to have some savings to hedge themselves against such shocks.

“I am just indoors, sitting it out and waiting, nothing is happening,” she said.

“I think everyone should save regardless of their profession in case of times like these. It is a universal problem that goes beyond artistes.”