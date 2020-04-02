Khama’s struggles explained

Warriors forward Khama Billiat’s failure to replicate his form at Sundowns for his current club Kaizer Chiefs has been explained.

By Kevin Mapasure

Despite still showing that he is one of the most talented players on the continent, he has been criticised for failing to give Chiefs what he gave Sundowns where he won three league titles and the Confederation of African Football Champions League trophy in 2016.

This season he has made 13 appearances for Chiefs, scoring just one goal in the process having hit the net five times in his first season for the Soweto giants.

Sundowns legend Roger Feutmba has noted that the difference in style of play as well as the difference in quality between the two clubs have affected the Zimbabwe senior national teams talisman.

Billiat has also spent considerable time on the sidelines due to injuries since he left Pisto Mosimane’s side.

Feutmba told KickOff magazine the reasons behind Billiat and Ramahlwe Mphahlele’s failure to meet the high expectations that characterised their arrival at Chiefs.

“When you look at those two players, Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Khama Billiat, they have done much more at Sundowns,” Feutmba told the magazine.

“I strongly believe they did well because they were surrounded by great players. They were playing under the philosophy which suited their qualities.”

“But you can’t just say they are not doing well for Kaizer Chiefs. I think they are doing well even though it’s not the same as they were at Sundowns.”

The Cameroonian further said the difference in style of play had diminished the two’s impact.

“Also, you can’t compare because it’s two different styles and philosophies. Chiefs rely on going forward and look for their top strikers, while at Sundowns they play patiently, building up their attack, and don’t play long-balls,” he said.

“If you want to get the best out of them, you must play positive football.”

Billiat could still win the league title with Chiefs this season as Amakhosi sit at the top of the league table.

Orlando Pirates and Sundowns are in hot pursuit, but the coronavirus could deny them the league title.

There has already been suggestions of voiding the season as the COVID-19 spreads in that country with more than 1 300 cases to date.

Billiat will be hoping for a resumption of the league so that he can show the Amakhosi faithful that he still possesses the same quality that he had some three years ago.

The 29-year-old was disappointed to have been left on the bench in the Soweto derby that his team went on to win 1-0 over Pirates.

He was only used as a second half substitute in South Africa’s biggest derby.

While at Chiefs they are still waiting to see the real Billiat, his performances for the Warriors have not waned having led them to a famous win over Zambia in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier after scoring a double at the Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

After his performance at the 2019 Afcon finals, he reignited interest from Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Zamalek.