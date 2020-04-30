Josh Meck unveils Afriq Praise

AFRO-JAZZ musician and bass guitarist Josh Meck , who has branched off into gospel music with the launch of his new outfit called Afriq Praise, yesterday said his much-awaited concert would be launched online today.

BY CHELSEA MUSAFARE

Meck told NewsDay Life & Style that the concert would now be held through Facebook Live following the outbreak of COVID-19.

“Since a lot of my fans were looking forward to this concert, which was cancelled due to the lockdown, I have decided to do it live on Facebook. I also realised that people need inspiration to carry them through this time of lockdown. We will give people some worship so that we can shift our minds and focus on God for a moment,” he said.

Meck, who has done some gospel session work with Pastor G, Tidings of Love and Prince Mafukidze, said the move was part of his 2020 resolutions to appreciate God for his talent.

“It all started in January 2019 when I felt this strong conviction within me to write gospel songs. I then realised that I had never thanked God for this ability to make music in a unique way. I never struggled to learn how to do music. It was an inborn thing. So I thought as a thank you, let me do a God-driven project,” he said.

The musician, who had roped in artistes from Zimbabwe, Ghana and Malawi to add different flavours to the music with their unique and original styles, said due to the lockdown he will hold the concert alone with lots of gadgets to accompany “the good sound and visual output”.

