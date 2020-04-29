Job-seeking actress duped

A local actress Rumbidzai Machunga allegedly lost $2 580 in a job scam as she was seeking employment outside the local film industry. She said she was duped by a fraudster who claimed to be working at Chicken Inn.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Machunga told NewsDay Life & Style that she was given the alleged fraudster’s (Mr Muchemwa) number by a friend.

After calling the individual, he asked her to send her details and airtime worth $30 “for him to forward to the headquarters”.

After telling the alleged fraudster Machunga that she did not have a certificate in hotel and catering, he told her he would help her acquire it upon payment of another $680.

“After the certificate was reportedly finished, he demanded $1 150 saying it was needed to insert two watermarks on the certificate and ZWL$960 for a computerised certificate. I was told I was going to get a permanent job with $5 600 monthly salary,” she said.

The actress, who featured on Uhwangela and a reality show Date My Friend, was told she would work at Machipisa Chicken Inn but was later informed she would, instead, be posted to Kwekwe.

Chicken Inn’s parent company, Simbisa Brands, have since published a notice warning the public to be wary of individuals masquerading as employment agents for Chicken Inn.

“Simbisa Brands would like to advise members of the public that there are individuals making false promises of employment in exchange for payment purportedly on behalf of the business. We have received reports of such incidents which involve job-seekers getting messages from a cellphone number 0786713607 or from a purported Mr Muchemwa, who claims to be the director of either Pizza Inn or Chicken Inn,” it reads.

They further said they had since filed a police report.

