Hospital stuck with COVID-19 suspect body

HEALTH officials in Mashonaland East province were yesterday reportedly stuck with the corpse of a man suspected to have succumbed to COVID-19 man.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

The man, who had shown symptoms related to the deadly disease, died upon arrival at Makumbe Mission Hospital in Domboshava, the largest medical institution in Goromonzi district.

NewsDay is reliably informed that health experts from the province failed to secure testing kits on time and possibly dispose the body within 24 hours as per requirement.

It is reported that the province received only 10 test kits, despite having already tested 23 people using kits sourced elsewhere.

By yesterday, the family of the deceased was waiting for the body.

Provincial medical director Simukai Zizhou could neither confirm nor deny the development, saying they “will bury the body after taking samples”.

“We are collecting samples before burial,” Zizhou said in a WhatsApp message.

The province has four COVID-19 patients, with all the cases in Ruwa.

Early this week, government revealed that 125 people were currently under COVID-19 surveillance in the province, with Marondera district constituting 30% of the cases.