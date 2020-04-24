Halellujah from Rachel J

SONGBIRD and fashion designer Rachael J yesterday said she has adopted an international panache to up her game in a move that will see her releasing a gospel song annually, a practice common among international artistes.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The Makwikwi hitmaker starts the excursion with her latest gospel single titled Halellujah, featuring talented gospel singer Jonah Chivasa, which drops today accompanied by a video premiering this morning on her YouTube account, Rachel J Vevobum.

Rachel J told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that she will continue releasing singles ahead of the full album.

“Every year I will be dedicating a song to God just to glorify his name just like other international artistes such as Mariah Carey. If you look at my favourite, Whitney Houston; she has done several songs throughout her life thanking God, I look Up to You that was a song dedicated to God,” she said.

“You look at the likes of R Kelly; they have done the same to glorify the Lord through gospel songs away from their genres.”

The Kwekwe-born artiste-cum-entrepreneur said the song Halellujah was her thanksgiving offering to God.

“God is just too big for an error, wise for mistakes, He is a might perfect in all ways who holds me in spite of my flaws, so this is a song thanking him for all what he has done and continues to do in my life,” she said.

Rachel J however said she was not aligned to a particular genre.

“As an artiste, I am inspired by societal settings so I am open to working with artistes across genres. Music is my passion, so I don’t confine myself to any genre,” she said.

The songbird said that was the reason she has collaborated with urban groover Roki on Badaboom, dancehall singers Enzo Ishall on Ngoro, Soul Jah Love, Sniper Storm and Lady Squanda on Makwikwi.

She gushed over working with Chivasa on the latest project.

“Jonah is a man of great humour who has an amazing vocal ability. He has great talent. He has a bigger calling besides music and that is what caught my attention. Being a songwriter himself, it did not take him time to understand the concept since his past projects have spoken of the grace of God,” she said.

Rachel J also saluted celebrated producer Macdonald “MacDee” Chidavaenzi of Eternity Studios for his midas touch on the song.

“MacDee did a sterling job as a man who is quite passionate about his craft. Having an understanding of what I wanted to achieve, he took us on his creative journey and produced what I believe is a masterpiece,” she said.

Rachel J said she was taking one step at a time for her upcoming album to be released soon. As a fashion designer, Rachel J hit-maker has dressed several prominent personalities in business and arts circles.

