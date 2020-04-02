Gweru extends water rationing

Gweru City Council has turned down pleas by residents to stop water rationing during the 21-day lockdown meant to slow down the spread of COVID-19. Cornelia Selipiwe, the Gweru Residents and Ratepayers’ Association director early this week pleaded with council to stop the tight water rationing introduced last year, stressing that water shortages would force residents not to abide by the lockdown.

By Brenna Matendere

Yesterday, mayor Josiah Makombe told SouthernEye that the water rationing would remain in force.

“Firstly the reason for the water rationing was to ensure that we preserve the little water in our dams so that it lasts to the next rainy season. Secondly, technically we cannot afford to pump water to all areas at once. So yes the water rationing continues despite issues of the COVID-19,” he said.

Residents are receiving water supplies about two days a week.