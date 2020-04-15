Govt gazettes rebate for COVID-19 materials

FINANCE minister Mthuli Ncube has gazetted a rebate of duty on essential goods imported for the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19).

BY TAFADZWA MHLANGA

Statutory Instrument 88 of 2020 came into effect on March 30, 2020.

Some of the commodities include thermometers and pyrometers, undenatured ethyl alcohol of an alcoholic strength of 80% vol or higher, hydrogen peroxide, ozone therapy, oxygen therapy, aerosol therapy, artificial respiration or other therapeutic respiration apparatus, sand sanitiser and other disinfectant preparations and gloves, among many others.

Government has been heavily criticised for its slow response in the fight against COVID-19 with health workers suing it for failing to provide the essential materials.

Ncube also renewed the rebate of duty on engine spares and components of Air Zimbabwe with effect from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2021 through Statutory Instrument 89 of 2020.

