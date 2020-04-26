Gospel musician’s COVID-19 call

GOSPEL musician and clergyman Dumoluhle Ndlovu last week said the fight against the coronavirus required collective effort and boosting people’s hopes if the curve of infections was to flatten.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

The musician, who is based in Ntabazinduna in Matabeleland North, released a COVID-19 hope song uThixo Unathi/Mwari Vanesu to give assurance of God’s intervention.

Ndlovu commended all those who have played their part in raising awareness and giving hope to the nation as it fights the global pandemic threatening to decimate the world population.

“Fighting COVID-19 needs collective effort. A lot of awareness is needed. I would like to commend all stakeholders who are making efforts to give awareness about the pandemic and sending messages of hope. The world needs to be educated and at the same time the message of hope needs to be preached,” he said.

A reverend with the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe, Ndlovu said following the ban of gatherings, he saw it fit to use music to preach hope to a very wide audience.

“Since gatherings were banned, I saw it befitting to use my music talent to preach the message of hope to the nation. Unlike preaching to a small congregation that falls under my jurisdiction, music reaches a large audience,” he said.

He said his new song was an assurance that God had not forsaken his people and would deliver them from COVID-19.

Ndlovu said he was looking forward to releasing a music video soon.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw