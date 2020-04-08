Gospel artiste drops album visuals

TOP gospel artiste Takesure Zamar Ncube’s brother, Wiseman, has released a visual off his debut album titled Know Christ Know Peace, No Christ No Peace, NewsDay Life & Style has learnt.

BY CHELSEA MUSAFARE

The video, which was uploaded two days ago on YouTube, features worshipper Pianos Painos Jaravaza and is already making waves on social media platforms.

“The video talks about Jesus Christ being the truth, the way and the life. He is the only way mankind has been given by God that we may be forgiven of our iniquities. He is the only means to eternal life, there is no other way and no other truth to eternal life,” Ncube said.

The gospel musician, who has collaborated with a number of artistes, said his eight-track album was inspired by the Word of God.

“The Word of God, which is the bread of life, motivates my music. Each time I hear the true gospel centred on Christ and Him alone, the Holy Spirit in me sings songs, praising and testifying about Jesus Christ,” he said.

Ncube said he had collaborated with artistes that include Emmanuel Ncube, Lloyd Munuwa, Tafadzwa Mangore and JRM Praise.

The album, produced by Chisale Productions, has the tracks You Are My Joy, Ishe Jesu Munenyasha, Jesus The Way, Thank You Lord, Nemavanga Takaponeswa, Mavambo Nemagumo, Ineropa, Know Christ Know Peace, Kare Kare and Nemavanga Reprise.