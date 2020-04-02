GOAL Zimbabwe partners govt in COVID-19 fight

A humanitarian organisation, GOAL Zimbabwe has partnered with the government to disseminate information on the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to fight the spread of the virus, which has killed scores of thousands of people globally.

BY RICHARD MUPONDE

The organisation, together with the Health and Child Care ministry, Unicef, Irish Aid, Ecobank and Promobile is embarking on COVID-19 prevention practices awareness.

In an effort to reach out to as many people as possible, the partnership is spreading information via radio broadcasts in Ndebele and Shona.

The radio broadcasts will be carried out for a month.

GOAL Zimbabwe country director, Gabriella Prandini said: “Working in partnership at every level is fundamental to helping create awareness of how to stop the spread of this virus.

“We will do everything we can to maintain our programmes during this difficult time, and to support and protect communities.

“The people of Zimbabwe are trying to recover from Cyclone Idai and are also coping with the ongoing drought and sky-high inflation rates.

“Now is our time to act with speed and courage and to be there when we are needed most.”

Pandrini said it was critical the health systems are not overwhelmed and one way of doing this was ensuring that communities were kept informed about the virus.

GOAL Zimbabwe this week also launched a road awareness campaign where branded trucks will drive around Harare, Mutare and Chipinge sharing and delivering key messages on coronavirus prevention centred on recommended hygiene practices, social distancing, as well as information regarding the lockdown.

GOAL Zimbabwe operates lean season assistance (LSA) food distribution programmes in Mutare and Chipinge districts in partnership with the World Food Programme.