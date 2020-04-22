Fourth person dies due to COVID-19

One more person has died from COVID-19 at a private clinic in Harare bringing the country’s confirmed deaths due to the global pandemic to four.

Although details of this particular case are still sketchy, it is reported that there was near chaos at the private facility when it was established that the deceased had died from the disease.

Last night, the government said there were 28 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Officials were yet to give details of the three new infections.

There are fears that there could be more cases, given that there is a surge in returnees from countries considered coronavirus hotspots.

Director of Epidemiology and Disease Control at the Health ministry, Portia Manangazira said she was still waiting for the private clinic’s report through the Harare City Council.

Health minister Obadiah Moyo confirmed to the state media that there had been an additional casualty.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw