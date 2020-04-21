Football ramps up COVID-19 fight

DONATIONS continue to flow in for Bulawayo’s two COVID-19 centres with football stakeholders in the city playing a part in the gesture to fight the deadly diseases.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Transport service provider City Link on Sunday partnered with Southern Region football legends and donated $100 000 to Ekusileni Medical Centre through the I-Am-4-Bulawayo Fighting COVID-19 Trust.

Among the football legends that witnessed the handover of the donation were Zenzo Moyo (pictured), Ronald “Gidiza” Sibanda, Herbert Dick and Gift Lunga Junior accompanied by Bulawayo Football Ambassadors’ spokesperson Fiso Siziba.

Yesterday, Amavevane Social Club confirmed they had raised $24 000 and will be buying groceries for Thorngrove Infectious Diseases Hospital.

The groceries will be disbursed on a date to be announced.

Siziba paid tribute to City Link and urged other companies to come on board and donate towards the worthy cause.

“City Link identified some stakeholders that include former footballers as the face of Bulawayo. They wanted people who would identify themselves with Bulawayo and that is where we come in. We are ready to be brand ambassadors. If there are any benefactors that want their COVID-19 message to be spread across, we would appreciate to assist with the media. We urge other companies to emulate City Link,” Siziba said.

Members of the Amavevane Social Club include former Highlanders chairman Themba Ndlela, Justice Nicholas Mathonsi, former Bosso team doctor Xolani Ndlovu, Siza Khoza, Melusi Sibanda, Dictor Khumalo, Cosmas Sikhosana and some in the diaspora.

Highlanders have also set up a crowd-funding initiative to raise money to assist Ekusileni and club spokesperson Ronald Moyo says response to the project has been positive so far.

Bulawayo has 10 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus and has recorded one death from the disease.

