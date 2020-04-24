Filmmaker raises Zim flag high

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED Zimbabwean filmmaker Tapiwa Gambura’s productions, Bvudzi and Not Your Bride, won the Honest Beauty award and First Runner award at the United States Girls Impact the World Film Festival.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

The double win saw her pocketing US$5 000 cash prize and snapping up an internship sponsored by the Harvard Social Innovation Club.

The film fiesta, traditionally hosted in Texas, was this year held virtually in light of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The victory at the festival came not so long after Gambura scooped the Outstanding Short Film award at the National Arts and Merit Awards (Nama) with Redefining the Road, which also won the DStv Real Time award at the Jozi Film Festival last year.

Gambura, a student at African Leadership Academy in Roodeport, Johannesburg, told NewsDay Life & Style that her films were inspired by Topodzi Trust founder Ruvimbo Topodzi who successfully challenged child marriages in court in 2016 as well as female bus conductor Miriam Kadaira.

“I feel excited and blessed. This could not have come without Miriam and Ruvimbo’s stories. They are phenomenal women and I am honoured to let me help them tell their stories.

“I am also grateful for the public support I received on Facebook and Zimbabweans everywhere. I will forever be grateful to my family, Julie Barnes, Kubatana and all the online websites that decided to share my story,” she said.

The young filmmaker who started her filmmaking journey without a camera encouraged her peers to be resourceful and not be worried much about not having equipment.

