Ex-minister’s mother succumbs to COVID-19

THE 82-YEAR-OLD mother of former Cabinet minister Sylvester Nguni died at a private hospital in Harare on Tuesday night, becoming the country’s fourth COVID-19 death as infections rose to 29.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

Health minister Obadiah Moyo confirmed the death of Gogo Nguni at Westend Hospital.

Moyo said efforts were being made to trace the source of her infection. Nguni, the former State minister in former Vice-President Joice Mujuru’s office, yesterday said he was busy to comment on the death of her mother, but sources claimed she was in the United Kingdom for the past two months.

“I am doing something, you can call me tomorrow,” the former minister, whose mother became the first causality in the country from the rural areas, said.

Westend Hospital yesterday said it had closed the casualty department of the hospital where Gogo Nguni was admitted on Tuesday night and disinfected the wing.

The son of businessman James Makamba, Zororo, a broadcaster was the first victim of the deadly virus last month. Neighbouring South Africa has so far lost over 50 people to the virus which has also killed over 181 000 people and infected 2,6 million globally.

