Eonde seeks rebirth

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

DYNAMOS’ Cameroonian striker Albert Eonde hopes to reinvent himself into a better player following his switch from FC Platinum to a team he knows he will be under extreme scrutiny from its demanding fans.

Eonde was released by FC Platinum, raising uncertainty over his career in Zimbabwe but a few weeks later he signed for the biggest club in the country.

DeMbare command probably the largest following in the country, but Highlanders may argue otherwise.

Eonde is priming himself for the big challenge while doing individual training at home following the countrywide lockdown due to the coronavirus.

He is eagerly awaiting the start of the season and is also looking forward to playing in front of big crowds.

“Dynamos is a big team with a huge following compared to FC Platinum. The fans make it exciting to play for the team, and from what I saw, it can turn nasty if you disappoint them,” Eonde told NewsDay Sport.

He won two championship medals at FC Platinum and is now looking to add to his collection with medals for DeMbare.

“This, for me, is a new challenge and a big team and I don’t want to disappoint but I plan to win championships with them. I expect professionalism and above all an enjoyable stay at the club.”

Eonde will be following in the footsteps of fellow Cameroonians who include Christian Epoupa who was a fans’ favourite and did well for the club.

However, Eonde said he will not pressure himself by trying to emulate Epoupa.

“Epoupa and I are two different players and I don’t want to put pressure on myself trying to fit in his shoes. My task here is to score goals for the team and I hope to do just that and help the club achieve set objectives.”

At FC Platinum, Eonde struggled for game time and even in the sporadic appearances, he wasn’t too impressive.

“At FC Platinum, I played to the best of my abilities but maybe it was not enough. I hope to take lessons from there, to improve and be a better player for Dynamos.”

Like most players, the striker has been affected by the current lockdown and sometimes feels lonely.

But he has used the time to try and improve his fitness as well as his culinary skills.

“I try to keep myself busy most of the time, doing exercises and advancing my cooking skills but it has been difficult. I am praying for the end of this virus so that things can go back to normal,” he said.

Eonde admitted that the training programme they were given by coaches had been difficult to follow.

“The coaches gave us a programme to follow at home since the lockdown started, that’s how I keep myself fit. So I push myself an extra mile by doing more exercises during my spare time but it has been difficult because of mainly space (constraints),” he added.

The 24-year-old is expected to lead Dynamos’ front line together with former Shabanie Mine striker David Temwanjira.

