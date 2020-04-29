Emerging gospel star offers worship album

CLAYTON Matthew Gome — sailing on the moniker Clayiematt Gome — may be unknown to many gospel music lovers yet, but he certainly is one emerging artiste to look out for.

SOUNDTRACK with Phillip Chidavaenzi

With his debut offering, Grace Album, now out, he has already shown signs that he is a serious contender in gospel music, particularly for music lovers sold out to worship.

Having fallen in love with music at a tender age, singing at school and winning music competitions, quite clearly, he was destined for a music call.

And his passion is deep, too, for as he admits, he often sleeps through the night with music playing in the room.

Citing the likes of Sinach, Joe Praise, Juanita Bynum, Rebecca Malope, Frank Edwards and Israel Matthew as his inspiration, one needs little convincing as the thumbprints of these great artistes seem to criss-cross with his own in this debut offering.

He opens the album with Pano Pane Nyasha in which the rich timbre of his voice reverberates with power and passion as he acknowledges and celebrates the grace of God upon his life.

In Season, the musician treads a well-worn path in gospel music.

Influenced by the understanding that God works in times and seasons, he sings that this should help the believer deal with temporary setbacks and frustrations with the knowledge that his time or season will certainly come — even if it delays.

The need for spiritual refreshing among believers, by the agency of the Holy Spirit, is demonstrated in the track of the same title. This is also a very common thread in Christendom, with many other songs having been themed on the same subject where the desperate believer cries out for “another touch”.

While it is biblical doctrine that God, as the Ancient of Days, does not change, that he transforms people’s lives is beyond doubt.

And this is the subject of the song, You Are Changing Lives, where the singer acknowledges the power of God as the only agency that brings real and lasting transformation to a man’s life.

The song further highlights the glory and blessings of God in the lives of believers.

In a way, this song seems to carry Josh Kays’ inspiration from the blockbuster track, Aripano, almost an anthem among gospel music lovers, but with a discernible personal thumbprint.

In He Lifted Me High, Clayiematt sings of God’s tradition of lifting the downtrodden that call upon his name.

Kure seals off the album, and aptly so, with its journey motif, where a weary traveller speaks of his journey through the world to his true and final home.

This song will particularly hit home with those who have an appreciation for reggae music due to its thumping beat.

Clearly influenced by the theme of Psalm 23, it, however, acknowledges that these travellers through the world can only reach their true home when they find Jesus.

Like many other gospel albums, this particular offering is structured as a soul-winning tool as the musician seeks to attract as many of his listeners as possible to the Kingdom of God while giving hope to the hopeless and the lost.

The album is a hybrid of genres, incorporating Afro-pop, reggae, soul, RnB and Afro-fusion, making it a melting pot of sorts.

The musician credits John Mutuda and Passion Java of Passion Records — producers of the album —for their motivation and encouragement.

