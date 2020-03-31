Donate salaries to fight COVID-19, Ministers, MPs told

Gokwe-Nembudziya MP Justice Mayor Wadyajena (Zanu PF) has challenged fellow legislators to donate their salaries and allowances towards the fight against coronavirus, which has so far infected eight people and killed one in Zimbabwe.

BY MOSES MATENGA

Wadyajena said COVID-19 had the potential of wiping out people in their numbers and the situation right now was calling for everyone to put “all their hands on deck” to combat the spread of the virus.

“This pandemic may wipe us all out if we don’t wake up,” Wadyajena said.

“Our country is ill-prepared to fight COVID-19, much like the rest of the world. If we truly represent the people, every single MP, permanent secretary and senior government official must sacrifice a one-off salary and allowance donation to the fund,” he said.

In Zimbabwe, MPs are paid an average of ZWL$10 000, plus allowances.

Wadyajena’s suggestion was supported by many politicians, including the MDC’s deputy secretary for international relations Douglas Mwonzora, who said the idea should be immediately implemented.

“I totally agree. This pandemic has to be fought by all of us. As someone said recently, COVID-19 knows no political affiliation. It is everyone’s enemy and we have to fight it as such. May you kindly advise how we can contribute,” Mwonzora said in response to Wadyajena’s suggestion.