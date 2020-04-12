Did God unleash coronavirus upon humanity (2)?

WHEN you have seen Jesus, you have seen God. Answering His disciple Thomas, Jesus said in John 14:7, “If ye had known me, ye should have known my Father also: and from henceforth ye know him, and have seen him.” Philip was still not satisfied as seen in John 14:8-10′ [8] Philip saith unto Him, Lord, shew us the Father, and it sufficeth us. [9] Jesus saith unto him, Have I been so long time with you, and yet hast thou not known me, Philip? he that hath seen me hath seen the Father; and how sayest thou then, Shew us the Father? [10] Believest thou not that I am in the Father, and the Father in Me? the words that I speak unto you I speak not of myself: but the Father that dwelleth in Me, he doeth the works.” What type of works was Jesus doing? Was He going about striking people with disease and pestilence such as COVID-19?

Acts 10:38 records,” How God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the Holy Ghost and with power: who went about doing good, and healing all that were oppressed of the devil; for God was with him.” Jesus did good and healed the sick.

Would He heal sickness if it was sent by God? Jesus isn’t an opponent of the Father. He was persecuted for healing the sick. He responded in John 5:19-21, (Amplified),” [19] So Jesus answered them by saying, I assure you, most solemnly I tell you, the Son is able to do nothing of Himself (of His own accord); but He is able to do only what He sees the Father doing, for whatever the Father does is what the Son does in the same way [in His turn].

[20] The Father dearly loves the Son and discloses to (shows) Him everything that He Himself does. And He will disclose to Him (let Him see) greater things yet than these, so that you may marvel and be full of wonder and astonishment. [21] Just as the Father raises up the dead and gives them life [makes them live on], even so the Son also gives life to whomever He wills and is pleased to give it.”

Like I said last week, some naively interpret the Old Testament and conclude that God oftentimes sends sickness.

No, He does not. Hebrews 13:8 points,” Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and today, and forever.” Furthermore Numbers 23:19 (New International Version) establishes, “God is not a man, that He should lie, nor a son of man, that He should change His mind. Does He speak and then not act? Does He promise and not fulfill?” In some instalment, we shall discuss how the devil was hiding behind the scenes killing, stealing and destroying especially in the Old Testament and people thought that God was the one masterminding such annihilation. Still today others ascribe evil destruction to God. God cries out in Hosea 4:6a, “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge:”

With due respect to Jehovah God my dear Father, He is not a chameleon. Here is the picture in James 3:11-12, “[11] Doth a fountain send forth at the same place sweet water and bitter? [12] Can the fig tree, my brethren, bear olive berries? either a vine, figs? so can no fountain both yield salt water and fresh.” Surely God cannot dispense both good and evil.

In law, they use the legal term” force majeure” or “casus fortuitous” meaning act of God. These generally include such occurrences like hurricane, flood, earthquake, volcanic eruptions, etc. Some biblical expositors have imported this to erroneously conclude that God can send evil on humanity. Remember Jesus stopped storms. God is light and there is no communion between light and darkness. God cannot with one hand be dispatching evil and with the other hand salvation and deliverance. It does not add up. James 1:17 (Message Bible) nails it, “Every desirable and beneficial gift comes out of heaven.

The gifts are rivers of light cascading down from the Father of Light. There is nothing deceitful in God, nothing two-faced, nothing fickle.” To sum up, you, therefore, can pray to God and take sickness, disease and affliction head-on knowing that you have the backing and authority of God to cast out evil.

God is not contradictory and does not contradict Himself in His Word. Jesus isn’t an opposing force to the Father.

The Godhead is one. Preachers can be contradictory but God is Love and no hate is found in Him.

Now unto Him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy, To the only wise God our Saviour, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Amen. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.

