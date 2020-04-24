DeMbare secure surgeon for Murwira

DYNAMOS recieved a major boost yesterday after they finally secured a surgeon who accepts medical aid service provider- Fidelity Life Assurance as they battle to have utility player — Godknows Murwira — operated on his knee during this COVID-19-induced lockdown

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The Glamour Boys had made a request to Fidelity Life Assurance through the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to release funds for the operation to be undertaken.

However, the exercise had stalled because several doctors they engaged did not accept the medical aid facility.

Dynamos team doctor Robert Musara however heaved a sigh of relief yesterday saying they had finally secured a doctor who accepts their medical aid facility.

“We had a challenge to secure a doctor who accepts our medical aid facility- Fidelity Life Assurance. That has caused the delay of the operation on Murwira’s ankle, otherwise its not a complicated operation. We have engaged several doctors but most of them were not accepting Fidelifty Life Assurance. But we are relieved now that we have found a surgeon who accepts Fidelity Life Assurance so we now just waiting to hear from him on the date of the operation. His (Murwira) is not a difficult operation, once he gets operated on, he will start his rehabilitation,” he said.

Murwira had returned to his former club Dynamos on loan from FC Platinum but tore his knee ligaments which ruled him out for the rest of the campaign last term.

“Knee injuries are always a problem because there is not much supply of blood on those parts than other parts of the body with muscles. That is why sometimes it takes time to heal,” Musara said.

Should Murwira get operated on, he will use part of the lockdown period to rehabilitate and recover ahead of the start of the new campaign.

The 2020 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season has been delayed because of the coronavirus which has so far killed four people in Zimbabwe with the number of confirmed cases having also risen to 28.

