COVID-19 shatters musician’s dream

THE COVID-19 outbreak has shattered rising sungura artiste Blessing Gupo Marezva’s dream of securing music instruments promised by promoters.

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

The Mwendamberi Express frontman said his promoters in the diaspora were affected by the pandemic and were consequently forced to shelve their plans.

The 34-year-old artiste said the diasporans had pledged to buy him instruments by May.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted negatively on me because my music promoters who are in the diaspora were willing to buy me instruments in May, but since most countries globally are in lockdown, that has impacted negatively on me,” Marezva lamented.

“I had also lined up several shows around the country to market my music, but all that is now in vain.”

Marezva recorded his first album, Zvehupenyu Ndezva Yave, in 2018 and his second offering, Zvine Simba, came out last year.

The musician said he was currently working on a single titled Amai Mike which is expected to be out next month.

“I am currently working on my single track, Amai Mike, which will be out by May,” he said.

Marezva said he had also joined the campaign to educate people about COVID-19 on social media.

