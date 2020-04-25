‘Controversy doesn’t pay’`

NUTTY O, as Carrington Simbarashe Chiwadzwa is popularly known, is a top Zimdancehall chanter renowned for tracks such as Boom Shelele and Dakufara Nhasi. Born and bred in Mbare, he was the first local musician to feature on DJ Edu’s Afrodancehall show on BBC 1xtra with the track, Kwandabva Kure. Nutty O has shared the stage with Jamaican dancehall sensation, Charly Black and was in 2016, nominated the Most Promising Zimdancehall Artiste. He speaks to NewsDay Life & Style…

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

Worthy material vs controversy

I believe in substance over hype. Controversy is shortlived and it does not pay me. My kinda craft is legit and clean. I am not bribing my way up. Avoid what is not necessary.

Inspiration

Knowing where you want to go is the first thing; then you plan means and ways to achieve that goal, in this instance, making music for the world, not your locals alone. I stay true to myself and I don’t follow the crowd.

I always try to make quality music and worry less about quantity.

COVID-19

The COVID-19 (pandemic) has affected the business side of things mainly, but not the creative side. We are still working and getting sharper.

Away from music

I am a director at a company called Tizzletech (Private) Limited, but everything has been affected business-wise (in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak).

We offer accounting, taxation and entertainment services, just to mention a few.

Future Prospects

I have been working on a lot of projects. There are many collaborations to come, engaging more with the outside world — collaborations and partnerships and basically just making the product fit for the outside market.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw