Clean City to use drones in fight against COVID-19

GOVERNMENT has given Clean City, which is 100% owned by Cassava Zimbabwe a seal of approval to deploy drones which will be used to spray disinfectants over large public areas in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

BY LORRAINE MUROMO

Clean City chief executive officer Lovemore Nyatsine confirmed the development to NewsDay yesterday.

“These drones are very efficient and can spray up to ten times faster with a spray rate of 40 000 to 50 000 square metres per hour,” Nyatsine said.

“We aim to support the ongoing disinfectant spraying exercise with the drones and can cover larger areas that need regular spraying like Mbare Musika, Magaba and Siyaso.”

He added: “Using drones has the added benefit that they reduce the risk to personnel engaged in the spraying because it is done at a distance.”

Nyatsine said Clean City was leveraging on the available drone technology at no cost to the government.

Meanwhile, VAYA Smartech, another subsidiary of Econet, has started offering relief support to organisations involved in distributing material aid to vulnerable groups and communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nyatsine said VAYA Relief Support would help in the distribution of food aid among other basic necessities to the affected areas.

