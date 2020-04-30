Cheta opens up on musical journey

Up-AND-coming gospel artiste, Anderson Talent Cheta has experienced first-hand the challenges that come with growing a brand in the music industry.

Cheta (AC), who is also a drummer and marimba player, speaks to NewsDay (ND) Life & Style reporter Sharon Sibindi on this and other issues.

Below are excerpts of the interview.

ND: How did your interest in music come about?

AC: Well, it started way back when I was still young singing in choirs at church and school. I have been in acapella groups at school and at church. I then took part in the Come Let’s Sing talent search after which I considered taking it seriously and thought of being a soloist. I went on to record something in 2017 and that’s when I released my debut single Fairytale produced by my friend and producer Nqobani “Freak” Mbambo.

ND: How does one categorise your music and how many albums do you have?

AC: At the moment, I don’t have a specific type or genre of music. For now, my music is basically contemporary. I have eight tracks, some already being played on our very own local radio stations SkyzMetro FM and Khulumani FM.



ND: Most artistes have faced challenges such as financial support in their musical journey. Some drop off the microphone in the journey. What has been your experience?

AC: With our economy, it’s hard to cope as an artiste. Every goal I need to achieve needs money, especially the clothing line that I need to do and I intend to do my music videos. You face an issue of sponsors and support from the local people. It’s less or none at all, so it requires one to really push.

The other challenge I have faced is working with other artistes and it’s not easy especially when you are looking for help, you have to pay them. When working with them yet again it’s hard; you have to pay, so it’s a big challenge to some of us who are still growing in this industry.



ND: What have been some of your memorable experiences in the industry?

AC: When I was on stage with Kanjiva and Magate hitmaker Enzo Ishall, I felt wow! Also during the Ignite Youth Organisation’s first anniversary where I performed. I felt it was epic! I managed to be part of artistes that performed in a Rocco function where those who attended donated stationery and other things to the less privileged.



ND: You had a music concert in Botswana recently, what was the experience like?

AC: It was a private function that was hosted by Fried Cashiez (an artiste), who tagged me along to go and perform in Botswana. I took it as an opportunity to expand my fan base since I only have a few people following my music who were actually present in that crowd.

ND: Did the people understand your music, considering the language issue?

AC: As for the language, it was not a big deal. The songs I performed were a mix and had some English lines so it was not hard at all for them to enjoy. I even did a Ndebele hip-hop song which they appreciated so much because it is more of a banger, so before I performed I had to break it down to them.

ND: How did you feel after the performance and what few things did you grasp during the tour?

AC: I appreciated how I was treated, the love, the support, despite being a foreign artiste. I then got to arrange a few future projects and shows in Botswana.

ND: Besides music, what other projects are you into?

AC: I am a drummer. I play drums at church and I can teach marimba. Basically my life revolves around the music world.

ND: Your parting shot?

AC: If God gave you a talent, use it wisely. Never sit on it because one day before you realise, it would have been long gone and you would have lost track of time. I would like to encourage other artistes and producers that working together is the key. For me l feel growing together as Bulawayo artistes would be a great thing that will be unstoppable.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw