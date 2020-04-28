Bogus soldier nabbed at maize meal queue

A 27-YEAR-OLD Bindura man was fined $2 000 for impersonating a soldier and controlling mealie-meal queues in Bindura.

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

Tichaona Maforo of Chipadze, Bindura, was fined $2 000 by magistrate Tinashe Ndokera and failure to pay will earn him 40 days behind bars.

Prosecutor Thembinkosi Mananga told the court that on April 13, Maforo, who was in civilian clothes, joined members of the Zimbabwe National Army in controlling a mealie-meal queue while pretending to be a soldier.

On April 21, the convict called the soldiers enquiring about their whereabouts and was told, he followed them and started controlling a queue. One of the soldiers Isaac Ngwana (24) quizzed Maforo about his credentials, leading to his arrest.

Meanwhile, a primary school teacher was sentenced to two months in prison by Bindura magistrate Moreblessing Makati yesterday for defying the lockdown order.

Prudence Ruwizhi (29) who teaches at Bungu Primary School was, however, ordered to pay $600 fine.

Prosecutor Vincent Marunya told the court that on April 26, police officers stopped the convict who was driving a VW vehicle and he failed to produce a clearance letter, leading to his arrest.

