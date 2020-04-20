AMHVoices: Supreme Court ruling timing a ploy to set up ‘rebels’ for failure

WHAT is it that can bring together people who have lost feelings for each other? In my view, dialogue between the affected parties, not court rulings, is the answer.

By Kennedy Kaitano, Our Reader

The courts obviously have a role to play to get estranged families to talk to each other in order to get back together, but I think there is a limit to which the courts can influence such decisions.

The size of the families involved will matter, and in large families such as political parties, it is always difficult to reach unanimous agreement on how to resolve disputes.

But even when it comes to smaller families, take husband and wife who have fallen out and taken their case to the courts, do we have a precedent at law when courts have ruled that the estranged couples must get back together?

And coming back to political parties, do we have any precedence in politics where courts have been successful in getting estranged political players to get back together?

In as far as I am concerned, disputes of the nature affecting the MDC can only be resolved by negotiating, and I salute people like Abednigo Bhebhe, who is quoted as saying: “I would want a situation where both leaders come together so that we can come out of this stronger.”

I have said the same many times, to a point where I said if dialogue fails, then MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa and MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe should kiss each other goodbye.

Where there is no agreement, no court of law can impose politicians on each other, and the Supreme Court judgment should be read in this light, that is why it gave a time frame for which the suggested extra-ordinary congress should be held, and that is why it called it an academic judgment.

In my opinion, no person in their right senses should wish beyond that.

I have seen information circulating that of all the MPs and senators who are in Parliament and in Senate under the MDC Alliance ticket, only senators Douglas Mwonzora and Morgen Komichi are of the opinion that an extra-ordinary congress should be held, and if that is true, that should be enough indication of the opinion of the people.

It will be interesting to see where the people who are supposed to be part of the extra-ordinary congress stand — those people who were in the structures in 2014.

I have seen a few on video who have distanced themselves from the extra-ordinary congress, and I have also seen also Mwonzora and Komichi separately speak saying hundreds have been calling them to support the idea of the extra-ordinary congress.

That those people cannot speak for themselves raises eyebrows, but we can give Mwonzora and Komichi the benefit of doubt, but at the end of the day, it will be interesting to see what the majority of those people who are supposed to attend congress say.

While it is good for people who started the project, the MDC in this case, should hang around together until the goals of the project to replace the Zanu PF regime are accomplished, people have different opinions which can cause conflict.

What Bhebhe has said is, let us get together and resolve this conflict, and I hope that beyond the media story, he is reaching out to the appropriate parties to get things resolved.

