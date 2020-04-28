Adamski, Shutto inspired me: Dube

HIGHLANDERS returning striker Mkhokheli Dube says he draws inspiration from former Bosso strikers Adam “Adamski” Ndlovu (late) and Stewart “Shutto” Murisa as he follows in their footsteps — longevity in the game.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Dube (37) has been in the game for the past 21 years and is still going strong, becoming one of the oldest players in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

After winning three consecutive titles with FC Platinum, he returned to Highlanders, where he started his topflight football career over 20 years ago, penning a one-year contract.

At the turn of the millennium, Dube was introduced to the Highlanders senior team where he played alongside the late Ndlovu and Murisa, to form one of the deadliest striking combinations on the local scene in the post-independence history of Zimbabwean football.

Dube says the two legends taught him a lot on discipline and professionalism. He remembers the year 2001, the year the Bulawayo giants won one of the four consecutive titles under the late Briton Eddie May and Rahman Gumbo. Dube was part of the squad when he was only 18.

“One of the most memorable seasons was 2001 because I was playing in a championship winning team with a lot of quality and experienced players. The late Adam Ndlovu and Stewart Murisa helped me immensely and showed me how to be a professional and conduct myself. I managed to end the year as the top scorer of the club and another championship,” Dube said.

On Bosso’s way to winning the 2002 title, Dube was on target together with Ndlovu and Murisa when they humbled fierce rivals AmaZulu 3-0 in August of that year.

One of his memorable goals was when he opened the account when Highlanders hosted Tunisian giants Esperance in a Caf Champions League tie at Barbourfields Stadium in 2003.

His career took him to the United States where he played high school, college and lower leagues football, winning several accolades before featuring in the Major League Soccer for New England Revolution and Chicago Fire.

He returned to Africa and played for AmaZulu in South Africa and back home for Chicken Inn, Bulawayo City and FC Platinum.

Two decades after he made his debut for Bosso, Dube is back at Highlanders seeking yet more success and is not thinking about hanging his boots anytime soon.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw