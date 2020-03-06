Zinwa to auction Gwanda council vehicles

BY SIBONGINKOSI MAPHOSA

THE Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) has defied a government directive to release Gwanda Town Council vehicles attached over a $17 million debt and has invited bids for the ambulances and fire tenders which are up for auction.

Zinwa on Wednesday advertised that it was auctioning the attached vehicles which include ambulances and fire tenders.

Gwanda mayor Jastone Mazhale early this week said talks were underway and they expected Zinwa to release the service vehicles by the end of week.

“Yes, Zinwa placed an advert in the Chronicle on March 4 to effect the sale of our vehicles after we had paid part of their money, now our lawyers are engaging their lawyers for talks. So far, I am not sure what is going to come out of those talks as they have already advertised our vehicles,” Mazhale said.

He said government had intervened and ordered Zinwa to release the ambulances, but the water management body was still holding onto the vehicles.

“The government has since instructed Zinwa to release ambulances unconditionally and it has been over three days now since that instruction came, but we have not yet received the ambulances. So we are just in a stalemate. We do not know what to do and we do not know what they are thinking, we are just waiting for the lawyers,” Mazhale said.

Zinwa Gwanda catchment manager Farai Manzira refused to comment and referred Southern Eye to Mazhale. Gwanda Residents’ Association secretary-general Bekezela Mduma Fuzwayo said the move by Zinwa was detrimental to Gwanda ratepayers.