Zimuto to unveil new song

SULTRY songstress Vimbai Zimuto yesterday said her forthcoming single Kupakichwa — scheduled for release next week —was meant to be a soundtrack for couples in love.

BY CHELSEA MUSAFARE

Zimuto told NewsDay Life & Style that her fans were to decide the meaning of the track based on their own interpretations.

“On this song, I will let the audiences decide the meaning but I have made a turn in my sound. Kupakichwa in Zezuru dialect means kudyiswa… The name came from my own Shona research,” she said.

She, however, said she was still playing around with different concepts for the video, but they had already shot two scenes and were still to work on the other two.

Zimuto’s fans might be hoping for something close to her 2019 single, Hapana Kwaunoenda, whose steamy visuals saw it clocking over a million views on YouTube in no time.

The dancer, who drove social media into a meltdown last year when she displayed her nudes on her social media timelines to promote the novel nude art popular in the Western world, said her latest offering was centred on love.

“The message in the track is the power of love. It portrays a man’s love for his woman. Basically the lady is talking about how her husband pakicha her,” she said.

Kupakichwa, which is a rich Zimbabwean sound, traditional and ethnic track, was recorded and produced by Track Records aka Spencer Masango and Zimuto herself.

The musician said after experimenting with different sounds in 2019, she has identified her trajectory.