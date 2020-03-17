Zimrights urges transparency in Cyclone Idai aid distribution

Following reports that the African Development Bank (AfDB) has released US$24 million towards the rehabilitation of infrastructure damaged by Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani and Chipinge, the Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (Zimrights), has urged government to set up an independent Local Monitoring Mechanism to ensure the funds are channeled towards the intended beneficiaries.

By Primrose Haisa

In a statement, the Zimrights Manicaland Chapter said the Local Monitoring Mechanism must ensure that funds meant for survivors are handled and managed in a manner that is transparent and accountable.

“As the local community that continue to work with survivors, we have initiated a process of ensuring that past habits of diverting aid for the benefit of the few will not be repeated.”

“ We have, in recent past, recorded cases of discrimination, inequality, limited access, and partisan distribution of aid since March 2019. It is unfortunate that some Cyclone Idai survivors in Chimanimani, Nyamatanda and Garikai areas are still living in worn-out tents against harsh weather conditions,”

A year after Cyclone Idai hit Manicaland, the majority of the survivors in the hardest hit districts of Chimanimani and Chipinge are still to have decent shelter as they continue to live in worn-out tents and other makeshift shelters that do not provide adequate protection from the harsh weather conditions.

There has been widespread reports of looting of food and other forms of aid.