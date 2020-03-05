Zimplow seeks to bar ex-employees’ protests

ZIMPLOW Holdings Limited t/a Mealie Brand has filed an urgent High Court chamber application seeking an order barring former workers from protesting or inciting others to participate in unlawful demonstrations at the company premises in Bulawayo.

BY SILAS NKALA

The urgent application comes after former workers picketed at the company premises in Bulawayo’s Belmont industrial area on February 17 demanding revision of their retrenchment packages and accusing the former employer of not following due process in rewarding them when they were laid off in 2015.

In an application dated February 24, Zimplow said it wants the court to bar the former workers from picketing at their business premise without company approval.

It cited Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga, officer-in-charge Mzilikazi Police Station, former workers Paul Ngwenya, Sindiso Mathe, Antony Mhodi, Evans Ncube, Godfrey Gwebu, Joel Ncube, Parton Xaba and the Sheriff of the High Court as first to tenth respondents.

In his founding affidavit, Zimplow human resources officer David Ndlovu submitted that the firm was seeking “interim relief in the form of an order interdicting and restraining the third to ninth respondents from participating in or inciting others to participate in any unlawful conduct and or unlawful protest action at 39 Steelworks Road, Steeldale, Bulawayo”.

He sought to compel Matanga and Mzilikazi Police Station officer-in-charge to assist the Sheriff in carrying out the provisional order, if the former workers failed to comply. He said the firm’s investigations revealed that members of Mthwakazi Republic Party took part in the last protest and police did not disperse the protesters, but directed him to address them.

The respondents are yet to file a response.