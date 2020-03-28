Zim Queen of Hip Hop Natasha Muz drops ‘Ghetto’ visuals

Born Natasha Muromba 23 years ago in Chitungwiza, she recently dropped an EP titled ‘The Queens Speech’ which is doing well on the local charts and she just dropped visuals of one of the videos.

By Tafadzwa Rusike Gondo

She is arguably The best Female Rapper in Zimbabwe and her new Video ‘Ghetto’ is a MUST WATCH.

The video was directed by Stan Joni and was shot in the dusty streets of Chitungwiza.

The video represents the daily ghetto life, from children playing in the streets to women queuing for water at the borehole.

Watch Video Below