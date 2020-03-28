Zifa in shut down

THE Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) has asked its staff to work from home and will only be called in for emergencies as the association attempt to reduce the potential spread of the coronavirus.

BY HENRY MHARA

Zifa spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela said they have shut doors at their headquarters in Harare and all the regional offices countrywide.

“Employees will work from home to help stop the spread of the coronavirus,” Gwesela said.

“Only in emergency cases will some be asked to go to the office. We are trying to minimise human contact as possibly as we can,” he added.

One of the emergency cases that Zifa are seized with include the Herentals appeal against their removal from the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL).

The club on Wednesday submitted their appeal papers with the Zifa appeals committee against a decision by the PSL which on Monday expelled them from the league for taking football matters to court.

Zifa also said the decision to ask employees to work from home follows the guidelines and recommendations by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who has asked the general population who can work from home to do so.

Private companies have also encouraged their workers to work remotely if possible as a precaution against the novel coronavirus.

Mnangagwa has limited public gatherings to not more than 50 people as the nation try to contain the rapid spread of the virus that has infected more than half a million people and caused over 20 000 deaths globally.

Zimbabwe has recorded five cases of the coronavirus as of Thursday with one fatality.

The outbreak has prompted the suspension of almost all sporting events around the world, with the PSL suspending the start of the season indefinitely.

The league was set to start this monthend but the kick off has been delayed.

PSL offices remain open, but not to the public.

With the season kick off postponed indefinitely, many clubs have responded by calling off their pre-season training sessions.