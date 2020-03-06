Zewu seeks to recover seized union vehicle

BY CHARLES LAITON

The Zimbabwe Energy Workers’ Union (Zewu) has dragged its late former president Angeline Chitambo’s husband to court hoping to repossess its vehicle.

The union recently filed a court application for a compelling order against Angeline’s husband, Godfrey Chitambo and the matter is yet to be set down for hearing.

In his founding affidavit, Zewu acting president Michael Ndlovu said the vehicle in question, a Toyota Fortuner, was part of the union’s pool cars, but was in Angeline’s possession just before she passed on sometime last year.

Ndlovu further said efforts to get the vehicle from Godfrey had proved futile, hence the decision to approach the court for recourse.

Ndlovu said during Angeline’s presidency, the union had bought the vehicle for use by all executives interchangeably in the performance of their duties.

However, Ndlovu said on March 18, 2018 Angeline was suspended from the presidency of the union and was later invited to a disciplinary hearing on March 23, 2018, but she failed to attend and subsequently was dismissed in absentia.

“After her dismissal, the respondent (Godfrey Chitambo)’s wife (Angeline) retained the motor vehicle in question against the consent of the applicant (Zewu),” Ndlovu said, adding: “Despite knowing that the vehicle was not part of her benefits and aggrieved by the decision the respondent’s late wife took away the applicant’s vehicle, citing that she was still substantive president and despite demand, refused to return it.”

Ndlovu also said Angeline, however, had challenged her dismissal and sought reinstatement, but she died while the matter was still pending at the High Court.

“It should be noted that the vehicle in question does not form part of Angeline Chitambo’s deceased estate, hence the respondent should be compelled to surrender and return the motor vehicle to its rightful owner, the applicant forthwith to avoid further abuse of the vehicle. The respondent has no legal right over the vehicle, neither does any of the deceased’s family. The vehicle belongs to the respondent,” he said.