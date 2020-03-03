Zanu PF to revive bush bakeries

ZANU PF political commissar Victor Matemadanda says his party has directed all party wards to construct bakeries this week as the cost of bread has gone beyond the reach of many.

BY NUNURAI JENA

Speaking in Chegutu on Sunday during Chegutu ward 2 by-election campaign, Matemadanda said the government saw it fit to have bakeries in each ward to provide bread to the people.

“The first priority is to provide bread since it’s too expensive for ordinary people. The Zanu PF government has decided to set up rural bakeries where people will be given ingredients to bake bread at ward level…we were instructed to see that every ward is equipped with rural ovens by end of this week,” he said.

Zanu PF last year introduced bush bakers’ ovens around the country and they failed to take off due to lack of resources.

A bush bakery officially opened at Portlet in Makonde district was deserted 24 hours after launch with villagers saying the 50kg of flour delivered for the launch had been finished.

Women Affairs and SMEs minister Sithembiso Nyoni and former Tourism minister Priscah Mupfumira commissioned the ovens that used firewood and were said to produce about 500 loaves per day.

Matemadanda said equipment for candle and soap making will be delivered to all those who needed it.

The ruling party commissar’s voice was, however, drowned by people chanting “hupfu (mealie-meal), hupfu (mealie-meal)” to which Matemadanda said mealie-meal would be delivered to them anytime soon by Mashonaland West provincial chairperson Ziyambi Ziyambi.

Matemadanda also took advantage of the gathering to blast MDC members in Chitungwiza for destroying Zupco buses labelling them anti-government.

“Some other party members destroyed your cheap Zupco buses in Chitungwiza. It showed that they are anti-people and anti-Zimbabwe,” he said.

Matemadanda revealed that his party will roll out a programme to have five million Zanu PF voters by 2023 in order to put to rest election results disputes.

Zanu PF candidate Anyway Mutongerwa will lock horns with MDC Alliance’s Rydes Machekera on March 21 in the ward 2 by-election following the death of MDC Alliance councillor Memory Banda in December last year.