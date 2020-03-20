Zanu PF councillor jailed 12 years for rape

A ZANU PF councillor for ward 13 in Chipinge will spend the next 12 years in jail for raping a mentally-challenged patient, who cannot be named for ethical reasons, on three different occasions after threatening her with death.

By Richard Muponde

David Chivhovho (49), who resides in Chief Mutema’s area, pleaded not guilty to the charges, but was convicted by Chipinge regional magistrate Chrispen Maturure.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison, of which three years were conditionally suspended for five years.

Prosecutor Tembelani Dhliwayo told the court that sometime last month, Chivhovho went to the complainant’s homestead and found her carrying out her household chores.

He demanded sex from her, but she refused and he dragged her into her bedroom hut and raped her once.

On another date but in the same month, he found her alone in her bedroom hut.

Chivhovho again demanded sex from her, but she refused and he pinned her to the ground, threatening her with death.

Out of fear, the complainant complied and he went on to rape her before he left the homestead unnoticed and ordered her not to tell anyone about the issue.

Using the same modus operandi, Chivhovho again in the same month demanded sex from her, but she refused.

Chivhovho went on to pull her by her blouse and dragged her into her bedroom hut.

While inside, he raped her again. He left the homestead after threatening to kill her if she divulged the rape to anyone.

However, the matter came to light after she advised other villagers about her abuse at the hands of Chivhovho.

The matter was reported to the police, leading to his arrest.