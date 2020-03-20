World Health Organization’s WhatsApp bot texts you coronavirus facts

The Coronavirus outbreak is spreading rapidly, and so is misinformation related to the pandemic.

In these testing times, you can only rely on trusted sources such as the World Health Organisation (WHO).

By Next Web

To reach more people in an easier and effective manner, WHO has launched an official channel on WhatsApp about coronavirus. Here’s how you can use it:

Open WhatsApp on your phone.

Tap on this link and send “hi” to WHO.

Alternatively, you can add +41 79 893 18 92 number to your contact, and chat with WHO.

Currently, this bot provides you with latest numbers across the world related to the pandemic, tip and FAQs on the disease, myths surrounding COVID-19, travel advice, and latest news from the health organisation.

The bot also provides you with relevant links such as latest announcements and articles related to coronavirus.

While WHO has an expansive site dedicated to COVID-19, WhatsApp is an easier way to reach over 2 billion people.

Plus, a lot of people might not have basic information related to the outbreak.

For them, WhatsApp messages are a more accessible way to learn about the current situation.

On the other hand, Twilio, a cloud communication platform, has announced that it’s built a free bot for health organizations that contain FAQs related to COVID-19.