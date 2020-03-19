Worker up for mealie-meal theft

BY DARLINGTON MWASHITA

A BLUE RIBBON FOODS employee in Bulawayo has been fined $500 for stealing 40kg of mealie-meal from his workplace.

Elvis Maroro (23) of Njube, who was employed as a packer, pleaded guilty to theft when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Adelaide Mbeure on Tuesday.

The magistrate fined him $500 with an option of two weeks in jail if he failed to pay.

The court was told that on March 15, Maroro stole 4×10 kg packs of super refined mealie-meal at Blue Ribbon Foods’ Belmont factory.

On his way home, Maroro was spotted by two security guards carrying his loot. The guards immediately arrested him and handed him over to police officers who were on duty at Blue Ribbon Foods.

The value of stolen and recovered mealie-meal was $660.