Worker killed in tractor accident

By Miriam Mangwaya

A FARM worker in Beatrice was killed while two others were injured on Saturday evening when the driver of a tractor they were travelling in lost control near a dam on the farm.

Tinashe Chimunhu (51), a casual worker at Mudehwe Farm, died on the spot after sustaining head injuries. His body was taken to Chivhu General Hospital for post-mortem.

The injured, Charles Mushure, who was driving without a licence and Tinei Mare, were admitted at Chitungwiza Central Hospital.

Mashonaland East police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident. He said Mushure was driving the tractor within the farm with four passengers on board.

As he approached a dam wall, he lost control of the tractor, which veered off the road into the bush. The tractor then landed on its roof, trapping three passengers beneath it, resulting in the fatality.

Mwanza urged farm workers to ensure that their tractor drivers have valid permits to avoid unnecessary fatalities.

In other unrelated cases, two pedestrians were killed when they were run over by cars in separate accidents which occurred in the Beatrice area along the Harare-Masvingo Highway.

One of the victims is a 14-year-old and the other is a 38-year-old mentally challenged woman.

Mwanza confirmed the incidents, but said the victims could not be named because their next of kins had not yet been informed.