Whawha face player exodus

AFTER failing to affiliate with the Premier Soccer League, (PSL) Whawha’s future is on the line as it emerged that at least half of its players are looking to move to other clubs due to the uncertainty of the team’s future.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

About a dozen of the players are looking to move to Central Region Division One side MSU where former Whawha coach Luke Petros is now working.

Petros dumped the club for MSU over financial challenges that have bred uncertainty. The former Warriors striker helped the prison wardens win the promotion ticket last year, but he jumped ship.

Sources close to events at Whawha revealed that at least 15 players have indicated their intentions to leave, with MSU earmarked as their destination.

Lameck Nhamo and Simon Shoko, who were sent on a loan spell at the Gweru-based club are also likely to be withdrawn by the parent club, FC Platinum.

“Most of the players felt hard done when the club failed to affiliate. Petros’ departure is also influencing the players to seek pastures anew. After last season’s hard work, no one was prepared to endure the pain of not playing in the Premiership, hence the option to leave the club,” a source said.

The prison wardens have, however, not received any formal communication from PSL over their fate after they failed to affiliate on time. But the club chiefs have not lost hope that they will take part in the current PSL campaign.

“We have not received any formal communication from PSL on this issue, but we are still hoping to get money to fulfil this obligation.

“I talked to Kenny Ndebele (PSL chief executive officer) and he noted our concern because, at the moment, we have some individuals and companies from the Gweru community who seem to be willing to help us,” Whawha chairman Wilson Matara said.

Meanwhile, the Central Region is worried that if Whawha fail to take up their spot in the top-flight, PSL may opt to recall relegated Chapungu back into the top division.

There is, however, a feeling in the Central Region that if Whawha were to lose their spot then Sheasham, who finished second in the Central Region Division One last year, should be promoted.

PSL has said they will soon issue a statement on the fate of the two clubs that have failed to beat affiliation deadlines. Sheasham have since indicated their readiness to take up the slot. Central Region boss Stanely Chapeta has since written to Zifa demanding that Sheasham be promoted to the top league since Whawha had failed to affiliate.

“I write to inform your esteemed office and person that we now understand that Whawha FC has failed to pay affiliation fees to the Premier Soccer League for the 2020 season.

“Please, be advised that we are seconding Sheasham FC who were runners-up in the 2019 season Zifa Central Region Division One League.

“We further wish to advise you that Sheasham FC has all required resources to participate in the league,” the letter read.